Panel clears military of secret abortions allegations in North East

NAN reports that the special Independent Investigative panel was set up on Feb. 8, 2023, following allegations of gross human rights violations contained in the three-part report published in December 2022 on military operations in the north east.

The international media organisation had alleged that the Military was involved in massacre of children as well as other Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the North East.

Submitting the report to the NHRC on Friday in Abuja, the Secretary of the panel, Mr Hilary Ogbonna said: “investigation into these allegations however, exonerated the military from the accusations by Reuters.

” Reuters refused to appear before the panel to prove the allegations ,and also, lack of cooperation from the international Red Cross was a challenge”.

Giving a graphic report, the secretary explained that the three tier allegations by Reuters were that there was abortion assault that resulted to over 10 000 abortions by the military.

The second allegation, he said was ‘smothered, poisoned and shot’ Reuters alleged that the military conducted operations targeting and killing several children in the North-East.

” The third tagged ‘ A war on women ‘ Reuters alleged that the Nigerian military since 2013 until 2021 implemented a systematic illegal and secret abortion to nip in the bud, the offspring of the members of Boko Haram insurgents who are responsible for the pregnancies.

Earlier, the Chairman of the seven-member panel retired Justice Abdu Aboki, said the panel’s reports are the based on the three allegations levelled against the military between 2013 to 2021 in the North-East.

” The report we are presenting today has been a result of extensive work of the Panel and its secretariat, encompassing 199 testimonies and visit to twenty field locations.

” They also include analyses of documentations and records received from state hospitals and the Nigerian military.

” The report contains several aspects of the investigative processes that would be instrumental in framing our human rights accountability mechanism as well as the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

He added that It is very informative and would serve as a guide or future reference material for future Panels of this magnitude.

Aboki further said that apart from reporting on the investigations carried out on these allegations, it captures the challenges faced by the Panel in the course of carrying out its investigation.

” I have already highlighted the non-appearance of Reuters and the lack of cooperation from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Medecins Sans Frontieres” he said.

Similarly, Dr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN , Executive secretary of NHRC while speaking, praised the courage of the panel who worked for 12 weeks spreading through 18 months.

” Tasked with examining alleged human rights abuses, particularly against women and children, the Commission is pleased that the panel has worked diligently to investigate these monumental allegations.

” It is providing us today with its findings and recommendations that will instigate and inspire multi-stakeholder partnerships in our humanitarian response in the north-east.

” The Panel’s report, in particular, its findings and recommendations offer both clarity and a call for action."

He said these underscored the complexities and human costs of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria’s North-East and provide a blueprint for meaningful reform.

” They highlight the urgent need for transparency within our security forces and the establishment of mechanisms to protect civilians.

” As we receive this report today, the NHRC is resolute in its commitment to the implementation of this report, and in particular redoubling our collective efforts towards integrating human rights principles into military and counter-insurgency operations across Nigeria.