Oyo TESCOM adjusts recruitment exam dates over planned nationwide protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman added that the examination would now be held between July 29 and July 31 while assuring applicants that the adjustment would not pose any threat.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

The TESCOM chairman, Akinade Alamu, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen about the revised timetable for the CBT initially slated for between Monday and Friday.

Alamu said the timetable’s adjustment was a result of the planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians which may begin on Wednesday.

“To forestall any unforeseen circumstance, TESCOM and its partnering agencies, including the management of the Distance Learning Centre (DLC) at the University of Ibadan, agreed to compress the examination to three days,” he said.

The chairman added that the examination would now be held between July 29 and July 31 while assuring applicants that the adjustment would not pose any threat.

The TESCOM chairman explained that the management of DLC agreed to provide more halls, computers and other facilities so that the examination could be spread across the three days.

He therefore appealed to candidates to check their phones regularly “as texts on the adjustment of timetable have been sent to their phones and e-mail addresses”.

He said the specific examination date and time for respective applicants could be accessed through the job portal dedicated to the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 62,000 applicants will take part in the examination, with 12,000 of them putting in for non-teaching jobs and 50,000 for teaching jobs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

