'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Customary and Magistrates’ Courts; State and Federal High Courts and the Court of Appeal in Ibadan did not sit due to the strike.

Although the gates were locked, some workers were seen dressed casually around the court premises, hanging out. Saheed Amoo, the Chairman of the Oyo State Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said the union’s national headquarters directed members to join the strike.

“We’re complying with the directives from our national president; being part of NLC, we must obey them.

“There’s no work, and no court will sit until further notice,” Amoo stressed.

Banks along the Challenge and Ring Road axis also closed to their customers who were observed standing in groups outside the bank premises. A bank customer, who preferred to be identified as Kehinde, complained that he needed money urgently but was denied access to the bank.

“I was debited since Friday and till now, it hasn’t been reversed. I’m here again to the bank this morning for it but I’m not allowed to enter.

“How do I get money for us to feed? They debited me without refund, so I can’t even go to POS either because the money has been removed from my account,” he said.