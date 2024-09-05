Oyo govt demolishes structures harbouring illegal diesel marketers

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, who led his ministry’s officials during the exercise, later warned those involved in the act to desist from it.

Mogbonjubola condemned the persistent sale of adulterated diesel products at unauthorised places on the expressway.

He decried the lackadaisical attitudes of the illegal marketers, despite several warnings on the position of the state government against the illegal business.

“We have visited this place on many occasions to warn you of the need to put a halt to this illegal trading of the products along this axis, but you refused.