Oyo govt demolishes structures harbouring illegal diesel marketers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He decried the lackadaisical attitudes of the illegal marketers, despite several warnings on the position of the state government against the illegal business.

An illustrative photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]
An illustrative photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, who led his ministry’s officials during the exercise, later warned those involved in the act to desist from it.

Mogbonjubola condemned the persistent sale of adulterated diesel products at unauthorised places on the expressway.



“We have visited this place on many occasions to warn you of the need to put a halt to this illegal trading of the products along this axis, but you refused.

“Henceforth, illegal buying or selling of diesel on this corridor should stop, otherwise erring individuals will face the wrath of the law,” the commissioner warned.

