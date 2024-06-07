ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

News Agency Of Nigeria

The intending pilgrims, alongside their relations, took the protest to the highway linking the airport with other communities to express their displeasure over the situation.

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets [Leadership News]
Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims, officials of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board and the 2024 state Amirul Hajj had boarded the aircraft since Thursday.

The aircraft was, however, said to have developed a technical fault.

NAN also reports that some engineers with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had been making frantic efforts to repair the faulty aircraft since Thursday without success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, some of the intending pilgrims staged a protest over the development.

The intending pilgrims, alongside their relations, took the protest to the highway linking the airport with other communities to express their displeasure over the situation.

Some of the protesters were seen singing solidarity songs condemning the situation, especially since they are the tenth and last batch from the state.

Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the state’s 2024 Amirul Hajj, while speaking with NAN, attributed the failure to transport the last batch of pilgrims to faulty aircraft.

Oloriegbe said the intending pilgrims had boarded the aircraft since Thursday but were unable to be transported following the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amirul hajj said that they are expecting another aircraft from Medina to transport the intending pilgrims and the officials.

He appealed to them to exercise patience, as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria was on top of the situation.

He said that the board would continue to cater for the feeding of the intending pilgrims pending when they would be transported to the holy land.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why government and workers always fight over minimum wage

Why government and workers always fight over minimum wage

Ohaneze Ndigbo youths hail Senate’s 2nd reading of Anti-open Grazing Bill

Ohaneze Ndigbo youths hail Senate’s 2nd reading of Anti-open Grazing Bill

Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Has Renewed Hope brought lifeline to Niger Delta region?

Has Renewed Hope brought lifeline to Niger Delta region?

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

Strike may return soon as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high

Strike may return soon as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high

I nearly fainted when cement price hit ₦11,000 — Ex-CAN president

I nearly fainted when cement price hit ₦11,000 — Ex-CAN president

EEDC threatens to disconnect South-East Govt offices, CBN, military over ₦180bn debt

EEDC threatens to disconnect South-East Govt offices, CBN, military over ₦180bn debt

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case [Intel Region]

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

10 African countries with the lowest population of tobacco users

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss