Outrage as Nigerian lawmaker beats up journalist during interview

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Ephraim Aluebhosele, is currently on news spotlight for physically assaulting a journalist during an interview.

The Journalist, Leftist Aimuaewonso, received slaps and punches from the lawmaker when he questioned him on action being taken to fix an abandoned road in his constituency.

The journalist sustained varying degrees of injury after the assault by the lawmaker and some of his aides.

Aluebhosele, who represents Igueben Constituency, accused the Journalist of being ‘sent’ to malign him.

“You, you’re being sent by someone to malign the government or the member representing the constituency. Be fair in your reporting, don’t do yellow journalism. You are from Benin,” the lawmaker said.

He accused the journalist of inciting the public against the government before he and his aides physically assaulted him.

“Where are you from in Benin? And so f****** what? They sponsored you to come and fight us. I’m talking to you, you are telling me rubbish. Who are you? Wetin you come do you (What did you come to do)? Who carry you come here (Who brought you here)? Who sent you here,” the lawmaker was heard saying while brutalising and physically assaulting the journalist.

The video, now viral on social media has drawn severe criticisms from Nigerians with many asking that the lawmaker be punished for his actions.

Ima Elijah

