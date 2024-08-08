Otu lifts 25-year ban on civil service employment, ignores ₦70k minimum wage

Dr Erasmus Ekpang, Commissioner for Information, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

While noting that the last time mass employment took place in the service was in 1999, Ekpang said 2,000 people were to be recruited in the first phase. He said the recruitment exercise with immediate effect, will be carried out across all the Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“The immediate past administration actually tried to employ but when the present government came in, lots of flaws were discovered in that exercise.

“As we speak, the State civil service is almost depleted and we are indeed happy that the governor has considered it necessary to recruit at this point in time,” he stated.

When asked if the state will pay the ₦70,000 minimum wage, the commissioner said: "That will be considered at the appropriate time”.