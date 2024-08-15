Otti reshuffles cabinet after 15 months in office, creates 6 new ministries

He also assigned portfolios to six new commissioners, who were sworn in on Wednesday.

The new Commissioners, namely David Kalu, Dr Uwaoma Ukandu and Prof. Enoch Uche, were assigned to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, those of Finance and Health, respectively.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday.

The governor also created the Ministry of Labour and Productivity with the former Commissioner for Transport, Sunny Onwuma, in charge.

Otti carved out the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy from the Ministry of Information and Culture, with Matthew Ekwuribe as the Commissioner.

He also split the Ministry of Education into the Ministry of Secondary and Basic Education and the Ministry of Tertiary Education with Goodluck Ubochi and Prof. Uche Eme Uche, as Commissioners, respectively.

Also, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection was carved out from the Ministry of Women Affairs with Dr Maureen Aghukwa as the Commissioner.

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industry was split into the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and Ministry of Industry, Small and Medium Enterprises with Kingsley Nwokocha and Mike Akpara as Commissioners, respectively.

Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, who was the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, was redeployed to the Ministry of Transport.