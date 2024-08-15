ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otti reshuffles cabinet after 15 months in office, creates 6 new ministries

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the Ministry of Agriculture had yet to get a Commissioner after Prof. Monica Ironkwe resigned from her appointment on July 16.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

He also assigned portfolios to six new commissioners, who were sworn in on Wednesday.

The new Commissioners, namely David Kalu, Dr Uwaoma Ukandu and Prof. Enoch Uche, were assigned to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, those of Finance and Health, respectively.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also created the Ministry of Labour and Productivity with the former Commissioner for Transport, Sunny Onwuma, in charge.

Otti carved out the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy from the Ministry of Information and Culture, with Matthew Ekwuribe as the Commissioner.

He also split the Ministry of Education into the Ministry of Secondary and Basic Education and the Ministry of Tertiary Education with Goodluck Ubochi and Prof. Uche Eme Uche, as Commissioners, respectively.

Also, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection was carved out from the Ministry of Women Affairs with Dr Maureen Aghukwa as the Commissioner.

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industry was split into the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and Ministry of Industry, Small and Medium Enterprises with Kingsley Nwokocha and Mike Akpara as Commissioners, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, who was the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, was redeployed to the Ministry of Transport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Agriculture had yet to get a Commissioner after Prof. Monica Ironkwe resigned from her appointment on July 16.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTBank confirms hackers' attempt to compromise website domain

GTBank confirms hackers' attempt to compromise website domain

Why I’ll remain in PDP, work for our governorship candidate – Mimiko's ally

Why I’ll remain in PDP, work for our governorship candidate – Mimiko's ally

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC

NDLEA seizes 6,975.6kgs of illicit drugs in Plateau in 2 years

NDLEA seizes 6,975.6kgs of illicit drugs in Plateau in 2 years

Otti reshuffles cabinet after 15 months in office, creates 6 new ministries

Otti reshuffles cabinet after 15 months in office, creates 6 new ministries

There's nothing special about Tinubu’s Bourdillon house, mine better - Shettima

There's nothing special about Tinubu’s Bourdillon house, mine better - Shettima

I won't tolerate excuses, failures - Wike warns new FCTA appointees

I won't tolerate excuses, failures - Wike warns new FCTA appointees

Respect the court - Residents warn Aiyedatiwa over obaship crisis in Ondo

Respect the court - Residents warn Aiyedatiwa over obaship crisis in Ondo

2027: Jonathan will do a better job than Tinubu - Gov Mohammed

2027: Jonathan will do a better job than Tinubu - Gov Mohammed

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

Otega Ogra, President Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s media team in crisis, Onanuga deletes contentious tweet about president

20 die as Cargo boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa waterways [Guardian Nigeria]

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn [Punch Newspapers]

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn