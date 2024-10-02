ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Felix urged the communities to take full ownership of the project to ensure the long-term sustainability of the road.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

In a speech at the ceremony held at Omoba, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area (LGA), Otti expressed the desire of his administration to transform the rural economic system in Abia through improved road infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road runs through seven communities in Isiala Ngwa South and Obingwa LGAs.

The governor said that the project is a World Bank-supported scheme under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) and the pilot phase of RAAMP projects in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “These roads shall, therefore, be constructed to very high standards to support the anticipated increase in economic activities in the communities.

“I am also excited to announce that we have since paid the N600 million counterpart funding for RAAMP.

“I have also approved the release of additional N2.6 billion to facilitate effective project execution and cut down incidences of delays over the entire project cycle.”

Otti said that the government had set up the Rural Access Road Agency for continuous maintenance of rural roads and plans to set up the State Road Fund for raising funds for timely maintenance of roads to sustain the anticipated gains of RAAMP.

The National Coordinator of RAAMP, Aminu Mohammed, described the project as a pathway to progress and a bridge to prosperity in rural communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed, represented by the National Communications Officer of RAAMP, Vivian Amadi, expressed the determination of the agency to transform lives and improve agricultural activities.

He said that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Bank the French Development Agency, and other stakeholders, remained deeply committed to addressing rural infrastructural challenges.

Mohammed said that RAAMP remains a testament to the commitment to rehabilitating rural roads, improving rural transport infrastructure and providing enhanced access to markets.

Also, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Blessing Felix, said that the road would play a significant role in stimulating socioeconomic development in the benefitting LGAs.

Felix urged the communities to take full ownership of the project to ensure the long-term sustainability of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Contractor, Christian Soroibe, said although the project had an 18-month delivery timeline, his company was working towards delivering it in 12 months.

“We have a large deployment of equipment and manpower to ensure that this project is delivered in record time.

“We are assuring the general public of a great quality of work,” Soroibe said.

In separate speeches, the Transition Committee Chairmen of the two LGAs, Eric Egwuibe and Mr Elelenta Elele said that the road would boost the economic development of their area.

They assured the contractor of their support to ensure a seamless execution of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with newsmen, the state President of Cooperative Motor Union, Chukwuma Azodo, said the road would improve vehicular movement in the area when completed.

Azodo also said that the project would enable commercial transport operators to easily access commuters in rural communities and assist farmers in moving their produce to markets in the cities.

He said, “This project will support our business as commercial drivers and we are giving the governor 100 per cent support.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

ICPC designs 5-year plan against corruption with focus on youths

ICPC designs 5-year plan against corruption with focus on youths

Company to sell subsidised rice to Nigerians at ₦45k per 50kg bag

Company to sell subsidised rice to Nigerians at ₦45k per 50kg bag

FG tells Nigerians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war escalates

FG tells Nigerians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war escalates

Mercenaries will crush bandits, terrorists in no time - Ndume tells Tinubu

Mercenaries will crush bandits, terrorists in no time - Ndume tells Tinubu

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Bauchi parents protest 40% hike in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops [NAN]

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality