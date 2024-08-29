Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Adeleke said this on Thursday in Ilesa, at the inauguration of the construction of the Obokun 33KV feeder line, a project expected to enhance the electricity supply in the state.

The governor said that the state had a robust plan to transform its energy and electricity market through appropriate policy and legislation.

Adeleke said that the state had a draft electricity bill and policy which would expand power generation and distribution.

“As a government committed to the welfare of the people, it is our focus to bring economic light to the people of the state.

“The policy and the bill when finally passed and signed into law will change the face of Osun electricity space.

“Being so blessed with many rivers and solar assets, we will generate our electricity.

“We will issue licences to those capable of generating electricity and we will regulate our power distributor, the Ibadan disco.

“We are acting fast in the energy space because power supply is an engine room of economic growth.

“Regular power supply boosts economic activities and our vision is that Osun state will be self-sufficient in power supply and also export to neighbouring states,” he said.

Adeleke, who noted that the feeder had been abandoned for 11 years, said that people of the affected areas suffered untold hardship, blackout and economic loss during the period.

“From today, that era of darkness has come to an end. Light has come and darkness has vanished,” he said.

In his remarks, Festus Adeyemo, Commissioner for Energy, Osun, said that the contract for the repair of the feeder line was first awarded on January 25, 2013, with 30 per cent funding released to the contractor.

Adeyemi, however, said the project was later abandoned due to lack of interest by successive administrations.

