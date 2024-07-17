Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Aworeni, who advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, said illegal mining activities in the state had contributed to the pollution of the river.

NAN gathered that the grove, where the river is situated is several centuries old and it is among the last of the sacred forests that once adjoined most Yoruba cities before extensive urbanisation.

Furthermore, in recognition of its global significance and cultural value, the Sacred Grove was inscribed as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2005.

The curator explained that issues pertaining to the water were discussed by some stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming Osun-Osogbo festival, which is expected to commence on July 22 to August 9, with great expectations.

“We recently talked about the mining activities affecting the river, and you can see pollution is coming due to illegal mining practices going on in the state.

“Although, looking at the colour of the river presently, it may also be from the effects of the rain, but to the devotees such contamination does not affect their spiritual beliefs,” Aworeni said.

According to him, the devotees and worshippers believe that once the maid carrying the spiritual calabash approaches the river, there is no contamination affecting the water again.

“They see the water as concussion (agbo) for spiritual help and divine protection. Visitors and tourists come from far distances to take and drink the water.

“The analysis carried out recently shows that the water is still contaminated for drinking and unsafe,” he added.

Aworeni further said that people had been warned about the likely contamination of the water, but pointed out that devotees and worshippers could not be forced or prevented from exercising their rights.

Speaking on the level of preparedness for the annual festival, he said that the traditional custodians and government agencies were working to ensure the global event was successful.

“Last year, we did not get any sponsorship for the festival celebration, but I believe there will be new sponsors this year, 2024.

“The Ataoja of Osogbo constituted a committee to look into some critical areas which include sponsorship” he explained.

Aworemi said that the sacred and secular rituals, re-enactment, public entertainment, and other traditional activities were expected to be centre stage.