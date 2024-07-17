RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Illegal mining activities in the state have contributed to the pollution of the river.

Osun-Osogbo-Festival
Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Recommended articles

Aworeni, who advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, said illegal mining activities in the state had contributed to the pollution of the river.

NAN gathered that the grove, where the river is situated is several centuries old and it is among the last of the sacred forests that once adjoined most Yoruba cities before extensive urbanisation.

Furthermore, in recognition of its global significance and cultural value, the Sacred Grove was inscribed as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2005.

The curator explained that issues pertaining to the water were discussed by some stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming Osun-Osogbo festival, which is expected to commence on July 22 to August 9, with great expectations.

“We recently talked about the mining activities affecting the river, and you can see pollution is coming due to illegal mining practices going on in the state.

“Although, looking at the colour of the river presently, it may also be from the effects of the rain, but to the devotees such contamination does not affect their spiritual beliefs,” Aworeni said.

According to him, the devotees and worshippers believe that once the maid carrying the spiritual calabash approaches the river, there is no contamination affecting the water again.

“They see the water as concussion (agbo) for spiritual help and divine protection. Visitors and tourists come from far distances to take and drink the water.

“The analysis carried out recently shows that the water is still contaminated for drinking and unsafe,” he added.

Aworeni further said that people had been warned about the likely contamination of the water, but pointed out that devotees and worshippers could not be forced or prevented from exercising their rights.

Speaking on the level of preparedness for the annual festival, he said that the traditional custodians and government agencies were working to ensure the global event was successful.

“Last year, we did not get any sponsorship for the festival celebration, but I believe there will be new sponsors this year, 2024.

“The Ataoja of Osogbo constituted a committee to look into some critical areas which include sponsorship” he explained.

Aworemi said that the sacred and secular rituals, re-enactment, public entertainment, and other traditional activities were expected to be centre stage.

NAN reports that part of activities to mark the 2024 celebrations is a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cultural performance, lasting 10 hours.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Impeached Shaibu sheds tears of joy as court reinstates him as Edo deputy governor

Impeached Shaibu sheds tears of joy as court reinstates him as Edo deputy governor

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Naval personnel, 7 others abducted while relaxing in Akwa Ibom hotel

Naval personnel, 7 others abducted while relaxing in Akwa Ibom hotel

Senator Jibrin distributes fertiliser to farmers in 44 local government areas

Senator Jibrin distributes fertiliser to farmers in 44 local government areas

No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Is Peter Obi running away from the LG financial autonomy conversation? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Peter Obi running away from the LG financial autonomy conversation? [Editor's Opinion]

Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage

LASG fixes 393 roads by H1 2024 – LSPWC [PM News Nigeria]

Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu and TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage