Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

The police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the patrol announced the readiness of all the security agencies to ensure a peaceful protest in the state.

NAN recalls that a nationwide protest, tagged, “End Bad Governance and Hunger in Nigeria”, is scheduled to start from Thursday to August 1.

“The military, made up of the Army, Airforce, and Navy, the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are all part of the joint security patrol.

“We have also deployed officers and instructed them to ensure protesters are protected.

“The officers are also to arrest anyone or groups that are not part of the protest but are out to create chaos, attack the protesters, damage or loot property of residents of the state,” she said.

The police spokesperson warned that anyone apprehended for fomenting trouble during the protest would be dealt with according to the law.

NAN recalls that governments at all levels, traditional and religious leaders, including associations and groups have been pleading that the protest be shelved.