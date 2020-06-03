Orji Kalu, former Abia State Governor has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre by the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The former governor was released on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered his release on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service, DCC Austin Njoku, said the senator was freed at 5:05 pm.

Orji Kalu released from prison. (TheCable)

He said, “Ex-governor Orji Kalu was released from custody at exactly 5:05 pm on Wednesday. He was discharged after we received the court warrant on his release.”

In December 2019, Kalu was jailed after he was convicted of N7.1 billion fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Ltd., and a former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu.

But On May 8, 2020, the Supreme Court nullified the trial of Kalu’s co-convict, Udeogu.

The court had on Friday, May 8, 2020, held that the trial judge, Mohammed Idris, who had been elevated to the court of appeal at the time of the case, shouldn’t have presided over the case while he was an appeal court judge.