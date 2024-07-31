ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Her extraordinary talent and contributions to African values exemplified in her iconic song which left an indelible mark on the world of music, not only in Nigeria but globally.

Her Excellency Mrs. Oluremi Remi Tinubu and Nigerian Music legend, Onyeka Onwenu [Pulse.ng]
Her Excellency Mrs. Oluremi "Remi" Tinubu and Nigerian Music legend, Onyeka Onwenu [Pulse.ng]

Recommended articles

The first lady, during a meeting with governors’ wives and Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) State Coordinators in the State House, led others to observe a minute of silence in honour of late Onwenu.

She described Onwenu as a mother of the nation and a pillar of support to her.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of the Elegant Stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, especially as I still interacted with her recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her extraordinary talent, creativity and contributions to unity and African values exemplified in her iconic song "One Love Keep Us Together" has left an indelible mark on the world of music, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family, associates, and friends during this period of grief. May the Lord God grant them the strength to bear this painful and irreplaceable loss.

“She left us doing what she loved," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tributes from all walks of life had trailed the demise of the late Onwenu. She was a politician; broadcaster; singer; songwriter; actress and social activist.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike