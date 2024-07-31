Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

The first lady, during a meeting with governors’ wives and Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) State Coordinators in the State House, led others to observe a minute of silence in honour of late Onwenu.

She described Onwenu as a mother of the nation and a pillar of support to her.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of the Elegant Stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, especially as I still interacted with her recently.

“Her extraordinary talent, creativity and contributions to unity and African values exemplified in her iconic song "One Love Keep Us Together" has left an indelible mark on the world of music, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family, associates, and friends during this period of grief. May the Lord God grant them the strength to bear this painful and irreplaceable loss.

“She left us doing what she loved," she said.