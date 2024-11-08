ADVERTISEMENT
Onu's death has robbed Nigeria of committed patriot, statesman – Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu said this at Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi during the burial ceremony of the deceased who passed away at the age of 72 years.

The President described the late Onu as a perfect gentleman who staunchly believed in the match toward achieving Nigeria’s true destiny as a great nation.

“Onu was a true progressive and a quintessential politician who believed in the ideals of the progressive movement as a way to develop Nigeria.

“He worked tirelessly for the ideal which gave rise to the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

“He provided the needed leadership toward the formation of the APC from All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Action Congress of the Nigeria (ACN), and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC),” he said.

The President noted that the APC has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and has produced two presidents, including himself, since then.

“We will miss him but will continue to uphold the ideals he stood for in life,” he said.

Governor Francis Nwifuru thanked Tinubu and all the dignitaries that attended the funeral.

“I also thank you on behalf of south east governors for honouring our son who left indelible footprints on Ebonyi and Nigeria.

“We bid farewell to a man who gave his all to the service of mankind and had an inspirational trajectory of political success from governor, party chairman and minister.

“Onu as a former governor of Abia left infrastructural and human empowerment legacies as Ebonyi was carved from some parts of Abia,” he said.

Nwifuru donated N100 million for the completion of the Christ the King’s Catholic Church, Uburu which was conceived and constructed by the late Onu.

The Catholic Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji in the funeral service held for Onu, urged people to always live with the realisation that they would face death.

Our son and father has ran his own race and such is the destiny of every mortal,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dignitaries who attended the burial include were Governors Alex Otti of Abia and Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra were represented by their deputies.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election also graced the occasion.

The APC National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Ganduje among dignitaries from all parts of the country, also graced the event.

News Agency Of Nigeria

