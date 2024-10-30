Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

Mrs Tinubu disclosed this at a dinner organised to mark the 80th birthday of Olori Akande on Wednesday in Lagos. Olori Akande is the Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadan land and wife to Oba Adebayo Akande, the Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadan.

“In a society where we have a scarcity of women achievers, she is a woman who has not only been a pillar in her society but also a trailblazer for women in leadership, businesses and governance.

“When I first met her in 1999, when my husband was the governor of Lagos State, she was a beauty to behold which she is, till now.

“She can also be referred to as beauty and brains. She is one of those who gently counselled me when I was struggling to fit into my role.

“Since then she has always have a special place in my heart. She is also one of those, whose shoulders I can rely upon. Her gentle support means a lot,” Mrs Tinubu represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President said.

The first lady noted that the celebrant, a two-time minister and the first female President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a “profound leader”. Mrs Tinubu describes Olori Akande as one of those who shaped the nation’s commerce with a legacy that has continued to inspire future generations.

Also speaking at the dinner, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said Olori Akande possessed the virtues of industry, honesty and competence. Obasanjo said he was confident that the celebrant will continue to be a shining example of a woman of excellence and probity.

“You have come a long way in your multi-faceted career as one of the foremost policy analysts, accountants industrialists and administrators.

“I recall your long service to your fatherland, Nigeria, in various capacities and it is instructive that your name, in the last three decades, has become something of recurrent decimal in both national and international affairs.

“This is indeed, a special occasion worth celebrating, not only because God has spared your life to see this day, but also for the brilliant achievements you have recorded over this period,” he added.

Also, in a message, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Head of State, noted that the celebrant’s commitment to service to Nigeria and humanity in general is commendable.

“As you turned 80, we wish you well and pray that you live longer in good health, God’s guidance and protection now and always," he added.

Affectionately known as Nike, the celebrant is a highly accomplished economist, accountant and industrialist. She holds the honour of being Nigeria’s first female Minister of Industry and the second female President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

