ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

He tasked the traditional rulers with the need to curb the pockets of insecurity in the area.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori
Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okuama had been in the news over the unfortunate killing of 17 Army officers and soldiers in the community.

The governor disclosed this when the leadership of the Urhobo Council of Traditional Rulers visited him at the Government House in Asaba on Thursday.

He thanked them for the visit and for donating food and relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Okuama.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the state government had awarded contracts for the construction of a health centre and six classroom blocks for primary and secondary schools in the Okuama community.

The governor added that the IDPs would soon return to their ancestral community.

“I am happy to receive Your Royal Majesties and the leadership of UPU.

“I am happy in the sense that you all stood by me and supported me to be governor and I thank God today that your son is the governor of Delta State.

“I want to appreciate the role that you people played and all other things you people have been doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last local government election was very peaceful. This is because of the fatherly role you played and the support you have been giving to this administration.

“I want to also thank you for your visit to the Okuama IDP camp and also the visit to Okuama village. It is not a place to go by car; you went in a boat and also gave them relief materials.

“We are doing our best to make sure that peace returns to that place,” he said.

He tasked the traditional rulers with the need to curb the pockets of insecurity in the area.

“We are doing our best; I want to assure the people of Delta that we are working hand-in-hand with security agencies to ensure that the state is peaceful,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the delegation led by its Chairman and Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe 1, and the President -General, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Chief Ese Gam, thanked the governor for receiving them.

Sideso said the visit was to appreciate and intimate the governor on issues affecting the Urhobo people and Delta in general.

Sideso, represented by the Vice Chairman of the Council and Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom, HRM Solomon Okukeren III, lauded the governor for his infrastructural projects.

Sideso thanked him for the resolution of the age-long crisis between the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities as well as the Okuama and Okoloba crisis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Use 6-month maternity leave to breastfeed babies, Kwara Gov tells workers

Use 6-month maternity leave to breastfeed babies, Kwara Gov tells workers

FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

Army recovers 238,500 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Army recovers 238,500 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Buhari, Tinubu make my work easier – outgoing Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

Buhari, Tinubu make my work easier – outgoing Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

DSS denies invading NLC headquarters; union says FG worse than military regime

DSS denies invading NLC headquarters; union says FG worse than military regime

Doguwa denies murder allegations, calls out political enemies

Doguwa denies murder allegations, calls out political enemies

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Angry Protesters

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt