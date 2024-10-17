ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onye said the reports were aimed at causing bad blood among serving and past leaders in the state.

Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]
Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]

Recommended articles

The political pressure group, therefore, cautioned against fake reports capable of causing disharmony in the state.

The group said this in a statement by its National Coordinator, Nkem Onye, on Thursday in Abuja.

“We are particularly concerned with the resort to fake news as the one recently circulated of the detention of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa by the EFCC,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the group’s findings showed that Okowa was out of the country during the period of the alleged three-day detention.

“This particular report according to our findings fits the narrative of some political actors in Delta who are determined to sow a seed of discord and dislocate the ongoing MORE Agenda of the present government.”

“It is on this basis that we call on residents in the state to be cautious of reports garnished with political bitterness that may spew from quarters as those who reported the fake news on Okowa”, he said.

Onye said the reports were aimed at causing bad blood among serving and past leaders in the state.

The national coordinator, who said that no one was above being held accountable, cautioned against dragging political opponents in the mud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are especially concerned by the increasing wave of negative media attacks on serving and former leaders of our state aimed at causing bad blood among them.

“We have since discovered that these attacks are being orchestrated by political elements against the peace and well-being of the state.

“We have also discovered that the originators of these media attacks are those who lost out in the battle for electoral supremacy who are now turning to the media to wage vengeance,’’ he said.

He further urged the residents of the state to join forces towards projecting its collective interest.

“We call on the people of Delta to join forces at this time towards projecting the collective interest of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Political campaigns are now over, let us give governance the priority it deserves at this time,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character