Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation has arrived Nigeria for a one-week working visit, Punch reports.

Okonjo-Iweala resumed at the Geneva-based WTO on March 1, 2021, as the first female and first African director-general of the organisation.

While addressing journalists shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday, March 13, 2021, the former minister of finance said she is in the country to see how to better assist Nigerian entrepreneurs and improve the economy.

She emphasised the need for Nigeria to explore its share of trade in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

She also said she’ll meet with the President Muhammadu Buhari and a number of ministers in the coming days.