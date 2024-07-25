ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ohanaeze Ndigbo president Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

Nurudeen Shotayo

NAN reports that Iwuanyanwu is the second President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to die in office after his predecessor, Prof. George Obiozor, who also died in office.

PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [The Guardian]
PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

“Today is a bad day for Ndigbo. It’s true! Ahaeji aga Mba is gone.

“Ohaneze is yet to issue an official statement on the demise of our President General, Chief Iwuanyanwu, but he is gone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aged 82, Iwuanyanwu was elected the President General of the apex Igbo cultural organisation on April 20, 2023, following the sudden death of his predecessor, Prof George Obiozor.

An unconfirmed report said that the octogenarian died in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja on Thursday, July 25.

NAN reports that Iwuanyanwu is the second President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to die in office after his predecessor, Prof. George Obiozor, who also died in office.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a prominent Nigerian businessman, politician, and philanthropist known for his significant contributions to various sectors, particularly in the Igbo community and beyond.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

DSS identifies sponsors of planned nationwide protest, issues stern warnings

DSS identifies sponsors of planned nationwide protest, issues stern warnings

Tinubu told to quell Wike supporters’ violent protests in Rivers

Tinubu told to quell Wike supporters’ violent protests in Rivers

Stanbic IBTC empowers 200 Nigerian future leaders through transformative scholarship programme

Stanbic IBTC empowers 200 Nigerian future leaders through transformative scholarship programme

Rivers State protests called off as Governor Fubara advocates for dialogue

Rivers State protests called off as Governor Fubara advocates for dialogue

Ohanaeze Ndigbo president Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

Ohanaeze Ndigbo president Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September