Ohanaeze Ndigbo president Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

The Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

“Today is a bad day for Ndigbo. It’s true! Ahaeji aga Mba is gone.

“Ohaneze is yet to issue an official statement on the demise of our President General, Chief Iwuanyanwu, but he is gone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aged 82, Iwuanyanwu was elected the President General of the apex Igbo cultural organisation on April 20, 2023, following the sudden death of his predecessor, Prof George Obiozor.

An unconfirmed report said that the octogenarian died in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja on Thursday, July 25.

NAN reports that Iwuanyanwu is the second President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to die in office after his predecessor, Prof. George Obiozor, who also died in office.