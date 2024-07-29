Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

The state chapter of the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation denounced the protest in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chief Anya Okorie on behalf of its leadership under Dr Peter Mbam.

The chapter in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, noted that it aligned with its national leadership’s stance of not identifying with the protest.

“Our national leadership has appealed especially to Igbo youths not to participate in the protest as the tribe is always the scapegoat of such issues.

“We join our national leadership in appealing to Igbos to support President Bola Tinubu as his administration’s policies would definitely address hardship in the country.

“The state leadership under Dr Peter Mbam, therefore, urges Ebonyi people to heed to our national leadership’s wise counsel,” the statement read.

The state chapter, in the statement, commended Gov. Francis Nwifuru’s policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the people’s well-being.

“These policies are anchored on the people’s charter of needs mantra as the governor has earned the citizen ‘s trust to solve their economic and social problems.

“The recent recruitment of 1,500 civil servants including health personnel across the state, payment of workers’ pension and gratuity arrears among others, are testaments of these policies,” the statement read.

The statement indicated that the chapter would continue relishing the legacies of its departed National President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“Ahaejiagamba (the name of pride) of the Igbos set out machineries to reposition the organisation and the results are evident.