Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Elemide who said this during plenary added that it would be to control the movement of herds across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker was commenting on the report received on Tuesday that some herders were moving cattle on major roads in the state.

“The full implementation of the law will bring about sanity and enhance safety of the motoring public. The attitude of herders is against the existing law,” Elemide said.

He also spoke on the menace of land-grabbers terrorising some residents of the state, as reported by a member representing Ewekoro State Constituency, Yusuf Amosun.

Elemide urged the people to approach the court of competent jurisdiction on matters relating to land-grabbing and forceful invasion of landed property for redress.

He noted that it was high time everyone saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the Anti-Land Grabbing Law braced up and ensured sanity in land administration.