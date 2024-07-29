ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command stated that any group, association or individual who decides to behave unlawfully will be arrested.

The command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odunlami, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

According to Odutola, any group, association or individual who decides to behave unlawfully will be arrested.

“The police will not condone any form of violence within the state.

“Henceforth, we are sending warning to youths and the general public to refrain from destruction of property, killings, obstruction of traffic as well as inciting and hateful acts,” she said.

Odutola assured that those who engage in peaceful protests will be provided with adequate security by the police. She reiterated the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property during the protest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

