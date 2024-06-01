Ogun govt transports 324,000 passengers in 6 months with CNG buses

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Transportation, Babajide Jokotagba, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), Abeokuta on Friday.

He said, ”The six months reported was from December 2023 when the buses started operations to May 30.”

According to the spokesperson, the buses moved about 1800 passengers daily.

“Presently about 13 buses are working and the 13 buses moved about 1800 passengers daily.

”No fewer than 10 large buses are presently working in Mowe and 3 buses are working within Abeokuta metropolis,” he said.

According to Jokotagba, about 17 of the buses were launched in October 2023., out of which 15 were already plying roads.

”About 10 buses take- off from Mowe and pick passengers Ibafo, Arepo, and Berger axis of the ever-busy expressway,”

The other three buses move residents’ within the Abeokuta axis,” he said.

Jokotagba said the buses were part of the efforts to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.