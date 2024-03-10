Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo made the appeal when he received the Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Son Sungil, at the Government House in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Rector, Nigeria Korea Friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology (NKFI), Charles Williams, led the country director on the courtesy visit.

The governor expressed his Administration’s readiness to partner with the KOICA on the initiative, as well as his commitment to sustain the partnership with the Korean Government for the technological advancement of the state.

He urged the country director to facilitate the establishment of giant Korean Technological Companies like Samsung, and LG, among others in the state with a view to boosting socio-economic activities.

Ododo promised to provide adequate security and availability of land to establish their businesses.

The governor also commended the rector of NKFI for his resilience and hard work which has tremendously transformed the institute.

He thanked the Korean country director for the courtesy visit and the existing strong partnership between the agency and the state which had led to the establishment of NKFI.

Earlier, Sungil congratulated the governor on his successful inauguration and expressed his appreciation to the Kogi Government for its continuous support of the Institute

He noted that the institution recently got full accreditation from the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) as a result of the great support and the funds made available by the state government even under tight conditions.

He said that such effort by the government was a strong indication and commitment to technical and vocational education.

The country director disclosed that a new Korean Ambassador would resume in a couple of weeks and Kogi would be his first port of call.

He reiterated that the Korean government remained committed to a positive collaboration with the state in several areas of interest and benefits.

Similarly, Williams congratulated the governor on his inauguration and the consolidation mandate transferred to him by his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He said that with the state-of-the-art equipment at NKFI, the Institute was capable of putting an end to crime and insecurity in the state as well as wiping out unemployment