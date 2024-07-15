RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Your allocations are intact - Gov Oborevwori assures elected LG bosses in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said the election was adjudged free, fair, credible, peaceful, and devoid of violence, during and after.

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori
Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

The governor gave the charge while swearing in the newly elected LG chairmen and vice chairmen on Monday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 25 LG Council Chairmanship seats in the election held in Delta on Saturday.

He said that the election was a true reflection of the efforts put in by the PDP through rigorous campaigns across the state.

The governor said the election was adjudged free, fair, credible, peaceful, and devoid of violence, during and after.

He lauded the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) and the security agencies for ensuring that the process was hitch-free.

Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State
Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State (Credit: Oasis Magazine) Pulse Nigeria

He also thanked the people for making the process a success by defying the downpour to vote for candidates of their choice in the election.

Oborevwori said, “It goes without saying that you need money to run a successful administration.

“Please, note that the statutory allocations for the last three months are intact.

“I, therefore, expect you to hit the ground running by embarking on visible infrastructural projects that can be commissioned.

“You must shun wasteful spending and extravagant lifestyle.

“Let your administrations be characterised by modesty, fiscal discipline, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources, and excellent project delivery.”

He also charged the chairmen to stay close to their people and not become itinerant chairmen who operate from the state capital while abandoning the people in the community.

Oborevwori urged them to expand their tax nets to increase their internally generated revenue, but with consideration of the impacts of the economic situation on the people.

While congratulating them on their victories, the governor advised them to have regular meetings with security agencies in their areas of jurisdiction to maintain law and order.

“To the elected council chairmen, I urge you to reciprocate the huge mandate that has been given to you by giving preference to the needs and aspirations of your people to deliver good governance.

“You must discharge your duties with sincerity of purpose, impartiality, compassion, fairness, and justice.

“I expect you to work assiduously for the actualisation of the MORE Agenda.

“You should address the recurring problems of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and environmental decay in your local government areas,” he said.

On the LG autonomy, the governor reiterated Delta’s support for the Supreme Court judgment, adding that the state government had never tampered with council funds.

Rather, the state government has often had to augment the allocations to the local government councils to enable them meet their financial obligations.

“Aside from statutory allocations, I expect you to improve on your Internally Generated Revenue and ensure it forms a sizeable chunk of your revenue.

“However, I must caution that the need to boost your IGR must be carefully balanced with the needs and expectations of our people.

“You must be careful not to overtax an already burdened populace reeling under the painful effects of the current economic hardship,” Oborevwori said.

Responding on behalf of others, Oshimili North Council Chairman, Chief Innocent Esewezie, thanked the governor for finding them worthy and appreciated the people for reposing their faith in them to serve.

He assured that they would work to justify the reason for the position while pledging their resolve to key into the M.O.R.E. Agenda of the governor to spur development of the state.

M.O.R.E Agenda stands for “Meaningful Development; Opportunity for All; Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

