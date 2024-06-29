Obi donates ₦10m to Imo nursing school; supports conversion to university

Obi said this on Saturday, when he paid a solidarity visit to Holy Rosary College of Nursing, Emekuku, near Owerri.

He said that with an average life expectancy put at 55 years, Nigerians need holistic investment in its health sector, especially through the training and education of younger persons to manage the system in the future.

He described such an investment as a favour to the country and not the health workers.

The former Anambra governor, therefore, pledged his total support for the conversion of the school to a university as proposed by its management.

“With a life expectancy of 55 years, we have certainly deteriorated and must therefore invest in health with our youths as the most important targets for this investment.

“The most important person, the closest to a patient in the hospital is the nurse, hence investment in nurses and nursing students alike is critical to us,“ he said.

In a speech, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, thanked Obi for his visit and continued support.

Ugorji said that the campus would serve as a takeoff for the proposed university.

He described Obi as “a detribalised, proper citizen and role model with character, competence, capacity and simplicity”.

The cleric further extolled Obi’s leadership qualities and urged well-meaning Nigerians to toe his path.