Oba of Benin praises PRP for presenting female candidate for Edo guber election

According to him, women should no longer be relegated to the background, especially in governance due to their strength and population.

The Royal father commended the leadership of the PRP for ceding its gubernatorial ticket to a woman despite the ‘patriarchal and patrilineal’ structure of human society, dominated by men.

“A female in our society that is patriarchal and patrilineal dominated, you came out amongst all the males to contest.

“So, I commend the party, PRP, which deemed it fit to pick you as their flagbearer, recognising the strength of a woman in the scheme of things.

“I have always believed that women must be recognised as important, not to be suppressed to the background,” he said.

Earlier in her address, the PRP gubernatorial candidate commended the Oba’s efforts that drastically reduced the menace of human trafficking in the ancient city and solicited prayer and blessings from the palace.

“I am running for the governorship because I see repression and retrogression in our great land.

“I am running for the governorship because I see hunger and anger. I have come to honour that call of governance,” she said.

Key promised to leverage her wealth of experience in the world of business if given the mandate.