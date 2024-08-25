ADVERTISEMENT
Oba of Benin praises PRP for presenting female candidate for Edo guber election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has advocated a break to barriers that discourage Nigerian women's participation in politics.

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Ewuare made the call on Sunday in Benin, when the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for the Sept. 21 election in Edo, Patience Key, paid a courtesy call to his palace.

According to him, women should no longer be relegated to the background, especially in governance due to their strength and population.

The Royal father commended the leadership of the PRP for ceding its gubernatorial ticket to a woman despite the ‘patriarchal and patrilineal’ structure of human society, dominated by men.

“A female in our society that is patriarchal and patrilineal dominated, you came out amongst all the males to contest.

“So, I commend the party, PRP, which deemed it fit to pick you as their flagbearer, recognising the strength of a woman in the scheme of things.

“I have always believed that women must be recognised as important, not to be suppressed to the background,” he said.

Earlier in her address, the PRP gubernatorial candidate commended the Oba’s efforts that drastically reduced the menace of human trafficking in the ancient city and solicited prayer and blessings from the palace.

“I am running for the governorship because I see repression and retrogression in our great land.

“I am running for the governorship because I see hunger and anger. I have come to honour that call of governance,” she said.

Key promised to leverage her wealth of experience in the world of business if given the mandate.

She said that the Edo people did not deserve to live in penury if the tourism sector and agricultural resources were well harnessed for productivity.

