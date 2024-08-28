RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC warns Katsina officials against extortion, socialising with corps members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The coordinator explained that the warning was to draw their attention to redouble their commitment towards the success of the orientation course

Ibrahim stated this in Katsina on Tuesday while addressing the camp officials in preparation for the forthcoming 2024 Batch ‘B’ stream Il orientation course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-week orientation exercise is scheduled to commence nationwide on Wednesday.

The coordinator explained that the warning was to draw their attention to redouble their commitment towards the success of the orientation course. He also admonished the collaborating agencies to join hands with the climate setting committee to give a warm welcome to the ‘Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) as they arrived at the camp.

He equally appealed to the general staff to play a similar role in giving the ‘PCMs’ a very warm reception, treating them and making them feel at home.

On security, Ibrahim urged the officials not to compromise, saying, "If there is an issue that requires urgency, the official should not hesitate to call him directly.” The coordinator also directed that all the camp officials must maintain a clean environment and proper dressing during the programme.

Also, Alhaji Aliyu Sani, the Camp Director, pleaded with the camp officials to adhere strictly to the camp rules and regulations as well as ensure synergy in the camp assignment.

The Camp Commandant, Lt. Oiza Ehinlaiye, encouraged all the camp officials to give their maximum support and cooperation by reporting any issue immediately. The commandant assured the state coordinator of a rancour-free orientation course exercise.

