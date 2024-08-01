ADVERTISEMENT
Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Adeh explained that the structure burnt down by violent protesters was the police container compartment at the Nyanya checkpoint where there was an attempt to vandalise the Tipper Garage Police Post in the area.

She said four suspects had been arrested in connection to the incident.

According to her, while acknowledging the right of residents to protest, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Benneth Igweh, frowned at the destruction of public and police infrastructure.

She said the CP had vowed that any violent protester arrested for destroying public property would be made to face the wrath of the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

