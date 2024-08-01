Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Adeh explained that the structure burnt down by violent protesters was the police container compartment at the Nyanya checkpoint where there was an attempt to vandalise the Tipper Garage Police Post in the area.

She said four suspects had been arrested in connection to the incident.

According to her, while acknowledging the right of residents to protest, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Benneth Igweh, frowned at the destruction of public and police infrastructure.