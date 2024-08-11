Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Nwifuru said this on Saturday while declaring open this year’s Ebonyi Women’s August Meeting, with the theme: “A wise woman builds her home”.

He said that the project is a World Bank-assisted programme that is aimed at enhancing all aspects of womanhood.

He also said that the programme cut across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state and would empower women at the grassroots through farming, skills acquisition and other areas that would boost their self-reliance.

The governor advised women to train their children to understand the culture of their husbands’ ethnic group.

He further lauded the Ebonyi Women for their choice of the theme of this year’s conference.

He described the theme as timely and capable of reminding women of their pride of place in God’s agenda for family and nation-building.

He said that the theme resonated deeply, pointing out that it acknowledged the role his wife, Mary-Maudline, plays in building and nurturing families and communities in the state.

Earlier in a speech, the Wife of the Governor urged women to reflect on the purpose of the gathering and implement it in their individual homes.

She further called on them to deepen their commitment, responsibilities and roles to better the society and return all the lost societal values.

“The August Meeting is an important event that reminds us to do more and develop the state and our nation.

“A wise woman builds her home, let this serve as both an encouragement and challenge for each one of us.

“It calls us to embrace our roles as the nurtures of society,” Nwifuru said.

The Chairperson of the event, Mrs Eunice Egwu commended the women for turning out in their numbers and encouraged them to build their homes and society.

The Wife of former Governor Sam Egwu hailed Gov. Nwifuru for his support and commitment to women's empowerment.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Felicia Nwankpuma, urged women to be resilient and hopeful, saying that the present administration remained committed to enhancing all aspects of womanhood.

She promised that the World Bank project would have a cross-sectoral impact on every woman in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference featured lectures on ending drug abuse, maintaining proper hygiene practices and stepping it down to homes.

NAN also reports that fertilizers were distributed to women in agriculture, while 195 persons received ICT equipment, barbering kits and sewing machines.

