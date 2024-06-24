NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

This demand, amongst several others, is part of resolutions of the union’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which held its quarterly meeting in Ibadan between Thursday and Saturday.

In a communique listing the resolutions, released on Sunday by the union’s National Secretary, Achike Chude, the NUJ urged that such actions by security personnel should be stopped forthwith.

The meeting presided over by the NUJ President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, also cautioned politicians to refrain from attacking journalists on essential duties during the upcoming governorship elections in Ondo state and Edo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union urged Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa to sign into law the Media Enhancement Bill passed by the State House of Assembly recently.

It frowned at the lingering state of insecurity across the nation, especially kidnapping and violent crimes in the South-East, insurgency in the North-East, and banditry in the North-West.

“NEC also frowns at rising militancy in the South-South, as well as kidnapping in the South-West and cattle rustling and attack on farmlands in the North-Central by herders.

“We therefore call on the heads of the nation’s security bodies to rise to the occasion and address the situation.”

The NUJ expressed dismay at the rising cost of living, particularly through increased prices of essential commodities, which is becoming unbearable to Nigerians. It thus called on the Federal Government to come up with measures to ameliorate the sufferings being encountered by Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On this, NEC expressed concerns at the delay in production at the Dangote Refinery which would have eased the present economic hardship in the country.

“NEC frowns at the incessant vandalisation of power installations supplying electricity to some states of the Northeast and other parts of the country.

"We therefore call on the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ministry of Power to immediately restore electricity supply to the affected states.”

The NUJ further urged Federal and State Governments to urgently intervene regarding the poor state of roads in the country. It called on the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently proffer measures to ease the sufferings of motorists.

The union called for an urgent consideration from the Federal Government to include the South-East among the zones captured in the coastal highway project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is because no zone along the coastal line should be sidelined in the project.”

It equally called on the government to address the issue of perennial flooding affecting most parts of the country.

“NEC requests communities in the flood-prone zones to adhere strictly to the early warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Federal Ministry of Environment to avoid regrets occasioned by flood disaster.”

The union appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently resolve all the issues of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“NEC also appeals to the Federal Government to address and resolve pending issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the interest of education and Nigerian students.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NUJ also resolved to appeal to heads of security agencies to support orphans and widows of deceased security personnel who paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of their duties. It urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to regulate the activities of illegal mining in the country to avert further disasters.

While commending Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his people-oriented policies and programmes, it expressed its appreciation of the governor for hosting the NEC meeting successfully.

“The NUJ NEC also urge him to sustain the tempo of development in the state,” the communique stated.