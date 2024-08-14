ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased drowned while crossing the pond on their way to the market.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Dutse. Tijjani said the deceased, identified as Abubakar Alhaji, 20 and Abubakar Abdullahi, 25, drowned while crossing the pond on their way to a market in Waza village.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, at about 1100hrs.

“The NSCDC Divisional Officer, Birninkudu, CSC Muhammad Garba confirmed that the unit received a distress call from some members of the community at around 1130hrs.

”Our men were deployed to the area alongside us and rushed the divisional disaster management officers for a rescue mission.

“With the assistance of the people in the community, the were able to recover the bodies of the two victims after about 48 minutes of search and rescue mission,” Tijjani said.

He explained that the remains had been taken to Waza health facility.

“We have handed over the remains to their families, and they have since been buried according to Islamic rates,” he stated.

According to him, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Danjuma commiserated with the families of the deceased. The commandant urged parents to look after their wards especially in the rainy season because ponds and rivers have over-flooded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

