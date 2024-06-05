ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were apprehended by the anti-vandalism unit of the corps during midnight patrols.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

The Commandant of the Corps in Kano State, Mohammad Lawal-Falala, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano. He said the suspects were apprehended by the anti-vandalism unit of the corps during midnight patrols.

Two suspects, Adnan Umar (26) and Musa Shuayb (24) were caught vandalising streetlight armoured cables on IBB Way, Fagge/Kofar Wambai new market.

He said they were also attempting to steal three rolls of copper wire. In a separate incident, according to him, three suspected motorcycle thieves, including a receiver of the stolen motorcycle were arrested by the corps.

The suspects are; Saminu Magaji (19), Haruna Idris (22), and Ahmed Abubakar (38), the receiver. The Commandant noted that two other suspects are still at large.

He alleged that the suspects, who hail from Gwammaja, Dala LGA, Kano State, specialised in homes, stealing motorcycles and personal belongings. He said the suspects were being investigated and would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

