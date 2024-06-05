NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

The Commandant of the Corps in Kano State, Mohammad Lawal-Falala, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano. He said the suspects were apprehended by the anti-vandalism unit of the corps during midnight patrols.

Two suspects, Adnan Umar (26) and Musa Shuayb (24) were caught vandalising streetlight armoured cables on IBB Way, Fagge/Kofar Wambai new market.

He said they were also attempting to steal three rolls of copper wire. In a separate incident, according to him, three suspected motorcycle thieves, including a receiver of the stolen motorcycle were arrested by the corps.

The suspects are; Saminu Magaji (19), Haruna Idris (22), and Ahmed Abubakar (38), the receiver. The Commandant noted that two other suspects are still at large.