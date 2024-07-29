Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

This decision follows the intervention of Hon. Abubakar Bichi, a House of Representatives member and chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

The coalition’s statement, co-signed by Mallam Abdullahi Muazu and Pastor Kyune Bibi, highlights their commitment to seeking divine guidance and wisdom for the country’s leaders.

They believe that protests often lead to violence and destruction, which can hinder the progress of the North.

“Hon. Bichi has shown that there are leaders who genuinely care about the welfare of their people.

“His efforts have inspired us to adopt a more constructive approach, focusing on prayer and dialogue to address our challenges,” the statement reads in part.

Bichi’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration was crucial in this decision.

The youth coalition admired the lawmaker's mentorship and vision, stating that his influence helped them better understand President Tinubu’s policies.

They emphasised the power of prayer in uniting people and fostering positive change.

Citing religious texts, they called on all Arewa youths to join them in mosques and churches to pray for their leaders and the nation.

They believe this approach will lead to sustainable solutions and regional peace.