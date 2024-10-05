ADVERTISEMENT
No patriotic Rivers person will attack public infrastructure - APC Chieftain

The APC chieftain urged politicians in the state to support actions that would promote peace and development.

Eze spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in reaction to an early morning bomb blast at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Eze stated that only people with unpatriotic interests would attempt to attack the premises of a political party.

“No sound person will plan to bomb a structure that has no meaning to them except those who would benefit from such acts.

“Only those who gain monetary gratifications from their sponsors can cause such destruction,” he said.

He further said that those who plotted the explosion only did so to earn sympathy from members of the public.

Eze urged security agencies in the state to strengthen security in result collation centres and other strategic locations during the election.

“Peace should be promoted at all times, court orders and judgements should be obeyed, that is how a democratic society operates,” he said.

No patriotic Rivers person will attack public infrastructure - APC Chieftain

