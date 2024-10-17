No life lost, 3 injured in Lagos Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion – FRSC

Florence Okpe, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, said this in a statement in Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Okpe said that the incident occurred at 1:00 am Wednesday and involved a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). She disclosed that the accident was caused by a burst tyre, which led to a loss of control. The tanker fell, spilling its contents on the road surface.

"The fire service was contacted immediately but before their arrival, the tanker had exploded. Five vehicles were burnt in the incident,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson said that three men were injured in the accident, but no life was lost. She said the victims were taken to Real Divine Hospital, Ibafo and General Hospital, Sagamu.