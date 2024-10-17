ADVERTISEMENT
No life lost, 3 injured in Lagos Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sector Commander advised motorists to ensure their tyres were not worn out or expired, to avoid accidents.

Florence Okpe, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, said this in a statement in Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Okpe said that the incident occurred at 1:00 am Wednesday and involved a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). She disclosed that the accident was caused by a burst tyre, which led to a loss of control. The tanker fell, spilling its contents on the road surface.

"The fire service was contacted immediately but before their arrival, the tanker had exploded. Five vehicles were burnt in the incident,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson said that three men were injured in the accident, but no life was lost. She said the victims were taken to Real Divine Hospital, Ibafo and General Hospital, Sagamu.

Okpe said that the Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, advised motorists to ensure their tyres were not worn out or expired, to avoid accidents. He enjoined motorists to be safety conscious and drive safely.

