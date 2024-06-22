No confirmed cholera case in Ebonyi — Health Commissioner

Dr Moses Ekuma, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

He explained that the state currently had 38 suspected cases.

Ekuma said that the ministry in collaboration with relevant agencies was closely monitoring the situation and had taken proactive steps to forestall any outbreak in the state.

“We have inaugurated a technical working group on the issue while increasing the training and retraining of health personnel for emergency responses.

“We have increased our enlightenment campaign on the citizens to take precautionary measures while our health facilities are on alert to handle emerging situations.

“The citizens have been enlightened to wash their hands always before eating, avoid drinking contaminated water, and cover their foods properly among other measures,” he said.

The commissioner noted that emphasis was being placed on open defecation, which the citizens must avoid presently and beyond.

“We are working in synergy with sister ministries of water resources, environment among others, to ensure that adequate water is supplied to the citizens and the environment kept clean.

“The citizens should not panic but ensure they engage in safe health practices and be vigilant within their environment,” he said.

He urged the citizens to report suspected cases to nearby health facilities and not engage in self-medication.