ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imam also urged parents and guardians to ensure that they prepare food for children going to school, instead of allowing them to buy and eat food outside.

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official/Illustration
No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official/Illustration

Recommended articles

Imam made this known on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

“In Borno, we have not recorded any confirmed case of cholera.

“There are some cases of diarrhoea and vomiting but evaluation and tests conducted turn out negative,” Imam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said that the state had activated its Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, while a surveillance system was also put in place at the state and local government levels.

“We have our community mobilizers busy educating the people on cholera, its causes and preventive measures.

“We have also liaised with other agencies like Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) on safe water supply and environmental sanitation.

“My message to the public is that, they should be aware of the cholera outbreak in the country and the need to improve their sanitary hygiene and avoid eating raw food, particularly, where it’s not properly washed,” he said.

Imam also urged parents and guardians to ensure that they prepare food for children going to school, instead of allowing them to buy and eat food outside, particularly raw food.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

Nigerian students win trophies in debate competitions in Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore

Nigerian students win trophies in debate competitions in Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore

Gov Eno donates fully furnished 2-bedroom apartments to 3 Akwa Ibom widows

Gov Eno donates fully furnished 2-bedroom apartments to 3 Akwa Ibom widows

Alia commends Tinubu as FG begins construction of 250-housing unit in Benue

Alia commends Tinubu as FG begins construction of 250-housing unit in Benue

Wike presents 50 operational vehicles to security agencies to combat crime in FCT

Wike presents 50 operational vehicles to security agencies to combat crime in FCT

How Nigerian Binance users transact business using fictitious names – CBN director

How Nigerian Binance users transact business using fictitious names – CBN director

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders final forfeiture of Maina’s property over ₦2bn pension fraud

Court orders final forfeiture of Maina’s property over ₦2bn pension fraud

I'm hoping for stronger ties with Nigeria - Obi greets new UK PM, Starmer

I'm hoping for stronger ties with Nigeria - Obi greets new UK PM, Starmer

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]

Tinubu appoints 8 new Federal Permanent Secretaries

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina