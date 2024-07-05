No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

Imam made this known on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

“In Borno, we have not recorded any confirmed case of cholera.

“There are some cases of diarrhoea and vomiting but evaluation and tests conducted turn out negative,” Imam said.

He, however, said that the state had activated its Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, while a surveillance system was also put in place at the state and local government levels.

“We have our community mobilizers busy educating the people on cholera, its causes and preventive measures.

“We have also liaised with other agencies like Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) on safe water supply and environmental sanitation.

“My message to the public is that, they should be aware of the cholera outbreak in the country and the need to improve their sanitary hygiene and avoid eating raw food, particularly, where it’s not properly washed,” he said.