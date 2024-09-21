Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the former lawmakers, under the aegis of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, expressed their support at a meeting with Tinubu in Abuja on Friday.

They were led by Ken Nnamani, former Senate President.

At the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nnamani, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, noted that the meeting was the president’s first official engagement with the group since his assumption of office.

“Mr President, history has never been the burden of one man alone, but some are called to meet a special share of its challenges.

“Though not of your creation, it has fallen onto you to end the pervasive insecurity across the nation, the economic downturn that has resulted in hunger and anger, infrastructural decay due to years of neglect and myriads of other national challenges.

“As difficult as these problems are, we believe that with your experience, you can face the difficulties and surmount them.

“What gives us more hope is the courage with which you handled the issue of Local government autonomy, which has won you open admiration from friends and foes alike.

“We are convinced that you will dig in deeper again to eradicate these problems and restore Nigerians’ pride of place among the comity of nations,” said Nnamani.

He added that the group had seen what elite complacency had caused nations and resolved to unite across all divides to render whatever assistance it may be called upon to offer, to contribute to nation-building and ensure enduring prosperity for citizens.

“It is in this light and in the national interest that we wish to pledge our support as you work to restore national security, build an economy that works for all and strengthen the bond of unity amongst our disparate peoples,” he said.

Nnamani also commended the President for his trust in appointing some of their members to critical national positions, recognising their vital role in nation-building.

Tinubu, in response, assured the former NASS presiding officers and Nigerians that his administration was focused on delivering tangible results and making a positive difference in the nation’s infrastructure, food and energy security, education and long-term economic stability.

The President emphasised that he was not in office for personal gain but to serve the country.

“I didn’t come to look for money and exploit the situation. I came to work.

“I asked for the votes, and Nigerians gave them to me,” the President, who was a former senator, told the meeting after a session of banters and handshakes with the former parliamentary colleagues.

The meeting was attended by 16 former presiding officers, including former senate presidents, former speakers of the House of Representatives, former deputy senate presidents, and former deputy speakers of the House of Representatives.

The President acknowledged the support and encouragement from the Forum members, irrespective of party affiliations, and implored them to continue fostering unity and camaraderie to achieve national development goals.

Reflecting on the complex nature of legislative activities, constitutional reviews, and nation-building processes, the President expressed confidence that Nigeria could progress through collaboration and inclusiveness.

“Regardless of party differences of the past and difficulty of the present, you still believe in me and what we all plan for this country.

“I thank you very much; no one will do it better than us. I have travelled the world and seen how developed countries have done it for themselves through collaboration, inclusiveness and financial structure.

“Yes, there is hardship, but how did we get here? What did we do when we had very high crude production?” asked Tinubu.

He said past administrations neglected communities; neglected the goose that laid the golden eggs; and forgot even to give citizens a good standard of living.

“We forgot to educate our children. Go round and look at the dilapidated schools. The education environment must be decent enough for pupils to want to learn.

“We can complain from now till eternity that the school enrolment is low. But did we do anything to encourage the enrolment process? We must ask ourselves because it is a matter of conscience,” he said.

The President outlined his administration’s focus on addressing these challenges, including improving infrastructure, ensuring compliance with financial regulations, exploring alternative energy sources and providing energy security.

“We have come a long way, and I promise we must do our best,” he said.

He urged the former presiding officers to continue sharing their wealth of experience in nation-building and governance.