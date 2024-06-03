ADVERTISEMENT
Education Commissioner says NLC strike won’t disrupt ongoing WASSCE in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner says the examination would proceed in the state, notwithstanding the notice of an indefinite strike by the organised labour.

WAEC [Nigerian Scholars]
WAEC [Nigerian Scholars]

Chukwuma gave the assurance in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He stated that the examination would proceed in the state, notwithstanding the notice of an indefinite strike by the organised labour to press home its demand for a new minimum wage.

“While the ministry understands the concerns of the NLC and TUC, we also acknowledge the ongoing WASCE across the West African countries.

Disrupting the process in the state would affect the future and result of our candidates; hence, WAEC has resolved to go on with the examination.

Therefore, all school principals and supervisors are enjoined to continue with the conduct of the exam, while candidates are advised to continue their exams notwithstanding the strike,” Chukwuma added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

