ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahmed acknowledged that the issue of stagnation in the NIS had been addressed through the Minister of Interior who also doubled as the Board Chairman.

Immigration promotes 13,977 senior, junior officers to eradicate career stagnation [NAN]
Immigration promotes 13,977 senior, junior officers to eradicate career stagnation [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Comptroller General, NIS, Kemi Nandap said this during the decoration ceremony of 15 newly promoted Assistant Comptrollers-General [ACGs], 95 Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS) promoted personnel on Friday in Abuja.

Nandap who acknowledged their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the nation, congratulated them and other personnel across ranks on their well-deserved promotions.

She said that the recently concluded 2024 promotion exercise stood as a testament to these efforts, marking a historic moment in the annals of the NIS.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said that the ceremony was a reflection of the service's ongoing commitment to career progression and institutional growth that would intentionally eradicate career stagnation within the service.

According to her, while consolidating on the efforts of past administrations, I make bold to say that stagnation is now a thing of the past in the NIS.

“This has become possible by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) under the dynamic leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“Under the Minister of Interior, the Board has worked tirelessly to ensure that the promotion process is fair and transparent and that results are released timely to reflect the aspirations of our officers.

” I extend my deepest appreciation to the Minister for his unwavering support and dedication to the advancement of the NIS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of 13,977 personnel were promoted; encompassing 6,697 officers rising from Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) to Assistant Comptroller General (ACG).

“Also included are 7,280 personnel advancing from Immigration Assistant II (IA2) to Inspector of Immigration (II).

“This mass promotion, unprecedented in scope and impact, sends a powerful message about our commitment to rewarding excellence, fostering growth, and building a service that is not only motivated but also equipped to meet the demands of a modern and complex world,” she said.

Speaking, the CDCFIB Secretary, Ja’afaru Ahmed congratulated the newly promoted officers of the NIS and the NIS CG for the great feat.

“I think if I’ll put it on record, I stand to be corrected, there has never been a time in the history of the NIS that this number of officers have been promoted,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed acknowledged that the issue of stagnation in the NIS had been addressed through the Minister of Interior who also doubled as the Board Chairman.

He said “Let me say that I wish to commend the Chairman of the board who is also the interior Minister for working tirelessly to ensure that vacancies are secured in order, in all the four services for the promotion of this number of people.

“If we may recall, this service and the officers of this service have suffered stagnation, lack of vacancies, some have stayed for ten, nine, seven, eight years without promotions.

“It may interest you to know that five individuals also have been promoted on special promotion.

“One of them did something that if we, at the NIS, were to engage a consultant or anybody, we will spend millions and that’s why he earned his special promotion,” he emphasised

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed, while charging the newly decorated officers said “Let me say this, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“The board, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior and with the assistance of the NIS CG, has done its part by ensuring that you secure your promotions to the next rank.

“What we expect from you is to assist in moving the service forward by ensuring that, in whatever capacity you find yourself, you do your best to ensure that this service is not only the best among the security agencies but ensuring international best practices.

“We will be there, we’ll be watching, the board will be watching your progress, we will be watching your work and we’ll reward you whenever the need arises, I can assure you that, you will be rewarded,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of promoted officers, Bosede Olayemisi, commended the management of the service for the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We promise that at our various duty posts, we will double our efforts and promise to be more effective do our job diligently and be responsible.''

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

Pandemonium in Katsina as bandits disrupt Jumat prayers in multiple mosques

Pandemonium in Katsina as bandits disrupt Jumat prayers in multiple mosques

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria