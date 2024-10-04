Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

The Comptroller General, NIS, Kemi Nandap said this during the decoration ceremony of 15 newly promoted Assistant Comptrollers-General [ACGs], 95 Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS) promoted personnel on Friday in Abuja.

Nandap who acknowledged their hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the nation, congratulated them and other personnel across ranks on their well-deserved promotions.

She said that the recently concluded 2024 promotion exercise stood as a testament to these efforts, marking a historic moment in the annals of the NIS.

She also said that the ceremony was a reflection of the service's ongoing commitment to career progression and institutional growth that would intentionally eradicate career stagnation within the service.

According to her, while consolidating on the efforts of past administrations, I make bold to say that stagnation is now a thing of the past in the NIS.

“This has become possible by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) under the dynamic leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“Under the Minister of Interior, the Board has worked tirelessly to ensure that the promotion process is fair and transparent and that results are released timely to reflect the aspirations of our officers.

” I extend my deepest appreciation to the Minister for his unwavering support and dedication to the advancement of the NIS.

“A total of 13,977 personnel were promoted; encompassing 6,697 officers rising from Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) to Assistant Comptroller General (ACG).

“Also included are 7,280 personnel advancing from Immigration Assistant II (IA2) to Inspector of Immigration (II).

“This mass promotion, unprecedented in scope and impact, sends a powerful message about our commitment to rewarding excellence, fostering growth, and building a service that is not only motivated but also equipped to meet the demands of a modern and complex world,” she said.

Speaking, the CDCFIB Secretary, Ja’afaru Ahmed congratulated the newly promoted officers of the NIS and the NIS CG for the great feat.

“I think if I’ll put it on record, I stand to be corrected, there has never been a time in the history of the NIS that this number of officers have been promoted,” he said.

Ahmed acknowledged that the issue of stagnation in the NIS had been addressed through the Minister of Interior who also doubled as the Board Chairman.

He said “Let me say that I wish to commend the Chairman of the board who is also the interior Minister for working tirelessly to ensure that vacancies are secured in order, in all the four services for the promotion of this number of people.

“If we may recall, this service and the officers of this service have suffered stagnation, lack of vacancies, some have stayed for ten, nine, seven, eight years without promotions.

“It may interest you to know that five individuals also have been promoted on special promotion.

“One of them did something that if we, at the NIS, were to engage a consultant or anybody, we will spend millions and that’s why he earned his special promotion,” he emphasised

Ahmed, while charging the newly decorated officers said “Let me say this, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“The board, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior and with the assistance of the NIS CG, has done its part by ensuring that you secure your promotions to the next rank.

“What we expect from you is to assist in moving the service forward by ensuring that, in whatever capacity you find yourself, you do your best to ensure that this service is not only the best among the security agencies but ensuring international best practices.

“We will be there, we’ll be watching, the board will be watching your progress, we will be watching your work and we’ll reward you whenever the need arises, I can assure you that, you will be rewarded,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of promoted officers, Bosede Olayemisi, commended the management of the service for the promotion.

