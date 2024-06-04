Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The strike may appear legitimate, but those living with underlying health conditions like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases among others, were the ones bearing the brunt.

Patients in hospitals [Vanguard News]
Patients in hospitals [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

The strike which began at midnight on Monday, June 3, over a new minimum wage, has been total as offices, schools, airports and fuel stations have all been shut down in states across the country, while hospitals only offer skeletal services.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, Bernard Enyia National Coordinator, Persons Living with Diabetes in Nigeria, said the strike may appear legitimate, but those living with underlying health conditions like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases among others, were the ones bearing the brunt.

Enyia said the implication was that they could no longer access essential healthcare services making them break down with serious complications, risking avoidable deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Nigeria as a sovereign nation had come of age and should not be resolving issues of wages through strikes.

“Each time we hear of strike, it sends shock waves through our spine because strikes are like weapons of mass destruction to us with underlying health conditions, and people with health emergencies, as we are left to our fate.

“We are angry with NLC and the Federal Government because the damage they are doing to those of us with underlying health conditions is terrible, so, we appeal that the strike be called off immediately.

“Instead of strikes, both parties should continue in negotiations until they reach a balance because the action is endangering our lives, as we can’t access care,” he said.

Enyia added that whenever strikes were called off, families who suffered the loss of loved ones were not compensated by the Federal Government or the labour unions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

Senator Abdul Ningi back in plenary after 3-month suspension

Senator Abdul Ningi back in plenary after 3-month suspension

Power outage worsens existing issues in Nigeria - Osun residents decry NLC strike

Power outage worsens existing issues in Nigeria - Osun residents decry NLC strike

Aviation Unions suspend strike, airports reopen for operations

Aviation Unions suspend strike, airports reopen for operations

Police probe alleged vandalism of 2nd Niger bridge, escalate to DPO for details

Police probe alleged vandalism of 2nd Niger bridge, escalate to DPO for details

Customs accidentally kills rice smuggling leader during charms, machetes, gunfight

Customs accidentally kills rice smuggling leader during charms, machetes, gunfight

1 dead, 6 injured, 30 trapped in Niger mining site collapse due to heavy rainfall

1 dead, 6 injured, 30 trapped in Niger mining site collapse due to heavy rainfall

IGP urges officers to warn youths on cultism, vows compliance with FG State Police

IGP urges officers to warn youths on cultism, vows compliance with FG State Police

Peter Obi pushes for swift payout to Heritage Bank customers

Peter Obi pushes for swift payout to Heritage Bank customers

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway