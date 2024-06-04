Nigerians with underlying health conditions left to their fate amid Labour strike

The strike which began at midnight on Monday, June 3, over a new minimum wage, has been total as offices, schools, airports and fuel stations have all been shut down in states across the country, while hospitals only offer skeletal services.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, Bernard Enyia National Coordinator, Persons Living with Diabetes in Nigeria, said the strike may appear legitimate, but those living with underlying health conditions like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases among others, were the ones bearing the brunt.

Enyia said the implication was that they could no longer access essential healthcare services making them break down with serious complications, risking avoidable deaths.

He said Nigeria as a sovereign nation had come of age and should not be resolving issues of wages through strikes.

“Each time we hear of strike, it sends shock waves through our spine because strikes are like weapons of mass destruction to us with underlying health conditions, and people with health emergencies, as we are left to our fate.

“We are angry with NLC and the Federal Government because the damage they are doing to those of us with underlying health conditions is terrible, so, we appeal that the strike be called off immediately.

“Instead of strikes, both parties should continue in negotiations until they reach a balance because the action is endangering our lives, as we can’t access care,” he said.