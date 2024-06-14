ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sallah: Nigerians to enjoy long weekend as FG declares June 17, 18, public holidays

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo also urged them to use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of the country.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, on Friday in Abuja.

She stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunji-Ojo also urged them to use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of the country.

The minister assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy celebration, the minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sallah: Nigerians to enjoy long weekend as FG declares June 17, 18, public holidays

Sallah: Nigerians to enjoy long weekend as FG declares June 17, 18, public holidays

All it Takes is Half an Hour: Your blood could save a life

All it Takes is Half an Hour: Your blood could save a life

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

15-man robbery gang attacks bank, FCT police captures only 3

UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

Another REA staff faces trial for alleged ₦1.85 billion fraud

Another REA staff faces trial for alleged ₦1.85 billion fraud

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

Gov Lawal told to end blame game over Zamfara attacks

I'm making money to spend on transport - FCT residents decry rising transport fares

I'm making money to spend on transport - FCT residents decry rising transport fares

FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

Lagos Govt strengthens sports development with signing of 60 new coaches

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007