Sallah: Nigerians to enjoy long weekend as FG declares June 17, 18, public holidays

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, on Friday in Abuja.

She stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).

Tunji-Ojo also urged them to use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of the country.

The minister assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.