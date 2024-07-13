ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians should expect downward trend in cholera cases - NCDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that cholera is a food and water-borne disease caused by the ingestion of the bacterium -Vibrio cholerae, in contaminated water and food.

Dr Jide Idris, the Director-General of NCDC, disclosed this in Lagos on the sideline of an event to unveil the Integrated Disease Testing and Surveillance Laboratory in Lagos.

Idris, however, noted that more cases were being detected from other states with lower fatalities due to increased awareness of the outbreak of cholera in the country.

“We are recording lower fatality because of the ongoing awareness about the disease.

“We are recording lower fatalities which indicates that fewer people are dying from cholera.

“Overtime, with the increased awareness at the Federal, state and local government level, we expect a downward trend of cases in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC, in its recent report said, 2,102 suspected cases of cholera and 63 deaths have been recorded across 33 States and 122 local government areas (LGAs) in the country.

NAN reports that cholera is a food and water-borne disease caused by the ingestion of the bacterium -Vibrio cholerae, in contaminated water and food.

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is a huge loss - Tinubu reacts to school building collapse in Plateau

This is a huge loss - Tinubu reacts to school building collapse in Plateau

