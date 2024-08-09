Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency, call for faster collection

The passport seekers gave their commendation while expressing their satisfaction with the efficiency of the Abeokuta passport office in Ogun. Also, some of them who travelled from neighbouring states for the service lauded the command for adhering to guidelines on passport procurement and renewal.

Modupe Omoniyi, a passport applicant, commended the office for its swift processing time, saying that she was able to schedule an appointment within a week of applying online.

She said, “I applied online last week and was invited to capture the following week.

“A friend from Lagos advised me to use this command, and I’m so happy because the process was much easier than I expected, contrary to the rumours about the system being tedious.”

She urged the government to fully implement biometric application processes at the office to further enhance efficiency.

Damilare Adenuga, a government contractor, also applauded the NIS for reducing processing time but called for faster passport collection after appointments.

“This indicates that the service is progressing. However, I hope that soon, passport collection will not take more than two weeks after the appointment,” Adenuga added.

He encouraged Nigerians to apply online to avoid falling victim to passport racketeers.

According to him, the online application process is straightforward and user-friendly. Tade Oniru, a businessman, also commended the dedication of NIS staff, especially considering the challenges posed by ongoing protests. He advised the Federal Government to establish more passport offices nationwide to reduce the burden on existing centres.

