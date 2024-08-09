ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency, call for faster collection

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government was urged to fully implement biometric application processes at the office to further enhance efficiency.

Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency
Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency

Recommended articles

The passport seekers gave their commendation while expressing their satisfaction with the efficiency of the Abeokuta passport office in Ogun. Also, some of them who travelled from neighbouring states for the service lauded the command for adhering to guidelines on passport procurement and renewal.

Modupe Omoniyi, a passport applicant, commended the office for its swift processing time, saying that she was able to schedule an appointment within a week of applying online.

She said, “I applied online last week and was invited to capture the following week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A friend from Lagos advised me to use this command, and I’m so happy because the process was much easier than I expected, contrary to the rumours about the system being tedious.”

She urged the government to fully implement biometric application processes at the office to further enhance efficiency.

Damilare Adenuga, a government contractor, also applauded the NIS for reducing processing time but called for faster passport collection after appointments.

“This indicates that the service is progressing. However, I hope that soon, passport collection will not take more than two weeks after the appointment,” Adenuga added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged Nigerians to apply online to avoid falling victim to passport racketeers.

According to him, the online application process is straightforward and user-friendly. Tade Oniru, a businessman, also commended the dedication of NIS staff, especially considering the challenges posed by ongoing protests. He advised the Federal Government to establish more passport offices nationwide to reduce the burden on existing centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Passport Controller Officer in charge of the Abeokuta Passport Office, Sunday Olubiyi, reiterated the commitment of NIS to efficient passport production. He urged applicants to provide accurate information to avoid delays.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency, call for faster collection

Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency, call for faster collection

Ex-lawmaker Wole Diya passes away days before 64th birthday

Ex-lawmaker Wole Diya passes away days before 64th birthday

Over 30 dead in Benue militia clash, more bodies still being recovered

Over 30 dead in Benue militia clash, more bodies still being recovered

11 die in Kaduna auto crash, FRSC calls for Gwargwaje outpost

11 die in Kaduna auto crash, FRSC calls for Gwargwaje outpost

Court transfers El-Rufai’s ₦423bn fraud case, blocks bid to halt proceedings

Court transfers El-Rufai’s ₦423bn fraud case, blocks bid to halt proceedings

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Navy officer who rescued 59 from sinking vessel dies in dangerous operation

Navy officer who rescued 59 from sinking vessel dies in dangerous operation

FG should take youth concerns seriously, not treat them with levity - Obsanjo

FG should take youth concerns seriously, not treat them with levity - Obsanjo

Heavy security reinforced as Osun-Osogbo festival reaches finale

Heavy security reinforced as Osun-Osogbo festival reaches finale

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs