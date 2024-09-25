Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Oladele stated this at the CAC 2024 Pastors’ Conference held at Babalola Memorial Campground, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun, with the theme “Spiritual Power and Gift for the Body of Christ”.

He, therefore, called on Nigerian leaders to do everything possible to “ameliorate the sufferings of the citizens.”

According to him, the current economic hardship in the country is becoming unbearable for many Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Political leaders across the country should remember that they will give an account of their stewardship one day before their maker.

“They need to right their wrongs and do well while in the position of authority. Nigerians should pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

“Ministers of God should also preach on holiness and issues that can edify the nation,” he said.

Oladele stressed the need for Christians in government to bring the virtues of religion into society for the overall good of the country.

“Government should show concern for the plights of Nigerians for the country to return to its former position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As it was in the days of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and others who fought for the nation’s independence,” he said.

According to him, the crisis that has caused division in the church will soon be over as efforts are being made between the two factions to ensure a lasting solution.