The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates have arrived in Lagos.

The returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed the development on Twitter.

She said all the 256 returnees tested negative for coronavirus before boarding from Dubai.

She tweeted, “Welcome home! NCDC officials addressing stranded Nigerian returnees from Dubai. They will be proceeding to a location for compulsory isolation. All 256 tested negative for COVID 19 before boarding from Dubai.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godwin Onyeama also confirmed the development via his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had earlier said all the evacuees would be quarantined for 14 days on their return to Nigeria.