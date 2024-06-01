ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that the Federal Government was mindful of the key issues and challenges of the dairy sector.

Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi
Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi

Recommended articles

Abdullahi, who stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2024 World Milk Day, said that 60 per cent of the products are imported.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that June 1, is the official day set aside globally to celebrate World Milk Day.

NAN reports that the theme of this year’s global celebration is: “Let’s celebrate Nutritious and Sustainable Dairy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi said that the theme for Nigeria’s celebration of World Milk Day is: “Harnessing the Nutrition and Investment opportunities in the Dairy Value Chain”.

He said that both themes focused on celebrating the vital role dairy played in delivering quality nutrition to nourish Nigeria’s citizens especially, women and children.

The minister said that it also aimed to improve the livelihoods of dairy farmers and other value chain actors, creating employment and increasing the economic growth of the country.

He said that according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria spends 1.5 billion dollars per annum to import dairy products.

“This is because of our production deficit which stood at nearly 60 per cent as Nigerians consumed an average of 1.6 billion litres of milk and its products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The passionate dream of President Bola Tinubu is for us to attain national production security to even lead to the export of dairy products to African countries under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“It is in pursuance of this priority plan that speedy actions to transform the Livestock Sector, especially the dairy value chain towards attaining food and nutrition security becomes not only imperative but an urgent national duty,” he said.

The minister said that the Federal Government was mindful of the key issues and challenges of the dairy sector.

He assured that President Tinubu is sincerely concerned and urgently wants a reversal of the negative state of the dairy industry.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is ready for the challenges ahead as we work hard to renew the hope of dairy value chain actors,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi said the ministry in collaboration with national and international partners would in the next few years work assiduously and strategically within the approved National Dairy Policy.

He said that the new Dairy policy would guarantee projects and interventions to ensure improved dairy farming practices and enhance the capacity of smallholder dairy farmers through training and extension services.

Abdullahi said some of the projects would focus on best practices in animal husbandry, feed management, milk production, handling and collection among others.

In a Goodwill message, the President, Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, expressed satisfaction at the global and national attention milk, a nutritious animal food was getting.

He reiterated CODARAN’s commitment to the production, processing, marketing and consumption of quality and nutritious dairy products across Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Ltd; Temi Adegoroyo, appreciated the collaboration between the firm and the ministry in trying to develop the local dairy sector in Nigeria.

“We are ensuring that we are linking many more private companies to small-holder farmers and building responsive fresh milk supply chains in Nigeria.

“The agenda is to increase the productivity of fresh milk in Nigeria,” Adegoroyo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition after sighting police

Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition after sighting police

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Lawyer accuses DSS of invading Abuja property despite court order

Lawyer accuses DSS of invading Abuja property despite court order

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Oby Ezekwesili consoles families of soldiers killed in Aba, knocks military, FG

Oby Ezekwesili consoles families of soldiers killed in Aba, knocks military, FG

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Emirate [Facebook]

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge/File photo. [NAN]

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

From left to right and top to bottom: Lanre, Rasheed, Jonah and Segun separately spent many years in prison awaiting trial in prison over flimsy cases that were eventually dismissed once they got competent legal representation

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess