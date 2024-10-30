ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

News Agency Of Nigeria

Health experts are urging the government and NGOs to intensify efforts to provide accessible reproductive health services, particularly in rural areas and high-fertility states.

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8
Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Recommended articles

The NDHS report, released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, reflects progress in family planning awareness though disparities remain between urban and rural areas.

The survey was conducted among women aged 15-49.

It indicates that fertility rates are notably higher in rural areas than in urban regions, with rural women bearing an average of 5.6 children, while urban women have 3.9 children on average.

ADVERTISEMENT

These figures underscore the need for expanded reproductive health services in rural communities.

The report also shows variations in fertility rates across the country.

The survey shows that the Northeast records the highest rate at 6.1 children per woman, with the Northwest closely following at 5.9.

“In contrast, the South-South region has the lowest fertility rate at 3.3, highlighting distinct demographic trends within the country,” it said.

Adolescent fertility remains an area of concern, as Nigerian youths continue to face early pregnancy risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDHS revealed that 15 per cent of women aged 15–19 have been pregnant, with 11 per cent having already given birth.

It reveals that the fertility rate for adolescents is relatively low at 77 births per 1,000 women aged 15-19 but rises significantly with age, peaking at 233 births per 1,000 women aged 25–29.

The report further highlighted significant state-level differences, with FCT-Abuja showing a fertility rate of 3.2 and Rivers at 2.9, while Yobe recorded the highest rate at 7.5 children per woman.

According to the NDHS, these figures may be influenced by socioeconomic, cultural, and educational factors.

The survey underscored the critical need for tailored reproductive health programmes that address regional and community-specific needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health experts are urging the government and NGOs to intensify efforts to provide accessible reproductive health services, particularly in rural areas and high-fertility states.

As Nigeria’s population continues to grow, experts suggest that improving access to reproductive health services and family planning is essential to ensure sustainable development, economic stability, and enhanced quality of life.

Meanwhile, Dr Jane Dasat, a maternal health expert, said that investing in family planning services was one of the most effective strategies to reduce maternal mortality.

“When women have access to contraception and can plan their pregnancies, they are less likely to experience the complications that lead to maternal deaths,” Dasat said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

How Emefiele paid money into niece’s account - Ex-CBN Secretary

How Emefiele paid money into niece’s account - Ex-CBN Secretary

Tinubu appoints Maj-Gen Oluyede as acting COAS pending Lagbaja's return

Tinubu appoints Maj-Gen Oluyede as acting COAS pending Lagbaja's return

Senate confirms Bianca Ojukwu, Oduwole, others as ministers

Senate confirms Bianca Ojukwu, Oduwole, others as ministers

Ogun govt visits late student’s family, warns teachers against corporal punishment

Ogun govt visits late student’s family, warns teachers against corporal punishment

Reps ask Keyamo to revoke airstrip licence to Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

Reps ask Keyamo to revoke airstrip licence to Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

Army dismisses claims of insurgents’ take over of its training camp in Niger

Army dismisses claims of insurgents’ take over of its training camp in Niger

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners