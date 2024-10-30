Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

The NDHS report, released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, reflects progress in family planning awareness though disparities remain between urban and rural areas.

The survey was conducted among women aged 15-49.

It indicates that fertility rates are notably higher in rural areas than in urban regions, with rural women bearing an average of 5.6 children, while urban women have 3.9 children on average.

ADVERTISEMENT

These figures underscore the need for expanded reproductive health services in rural communities.

The report also shows variations in fertility rates across the country.

The survey shows that the Northeast records the highest rate at 6.1 children per woman, with the Northwest closely following at 5.9.

“In contrast, the South-South region has the lowest fertility rate at 3.3, highlighting distinct demographic trends within the country,” it said.

Adolescent fertility remains an area of concern, as Nigerian youths continue to face early pregnancy risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDHS revealed that 15 per cent of women aged 15–19 have been pregnant, with 11 per cent having already given birth.

It reveals that the fertility rate for adolescents is relatively low at 77 births per 1,000 women aged 15-19 but rises significantly with age, peaking at 233 births per 1,000 women aged 25–29.

The report further highlighted significant state-level differences, with FCT-Abuja showing a fertility rate of 3.2 and Rivers at 2.9, while Yobe recorded the highest rate at 7.5 children per woman.

According to the NDHS, these figures may be influenced by socioeconomic, cultural, and educational factors.

The survey underscored the critical need for tailored reproductive health programmes that address regional and community-specific needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health experts are urging the government and NGOs to intensify efforts to provide accessible reproductive health services, particularly in rural areas and high-fertility states.

As Nigeria’s population continues to grow, experts suggest that improving access to reproductive health services and family planning is essential to ensure sustainable development, economic stability, and enhanced quality of life.

Meanwhile, Dr Jane Dasat, a maternal health expert, said that investing in family planning services was one of the most effective strategies to reduce maternal mortality.